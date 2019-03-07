Save $1,000 on the Spectre x360 during HP's tech sale

Shopping for a good laptop can be hard – there's just so much to consider when making a decision, and all that jargon to wade through. But if you already know what you're looking for, or at least know what specs you're after in your new laptop, it all boils down to price.

And one of the best ways to buy a powerful laptop for less is to wait for a sale to come along.

Right now, HP is hosting a mega sale on its laptops, with up to $1,000 off on selected models. You can save big on the popular HP Spectre range, the Pavilion line-up, and an Omen gaming laptop, with many more notebooks discounted as well.

There's a wide variety to choose from, so we've handpicked a few of the best laptops with the biggest discounts and listed them right here to make it easier for you to choose. Keep in mind, though, that these offers end March 20, or until stocks last.

HP Spectre x360 i7 / 8GB / 512GB SSD | $2,499 (was $3,499) With day-long battery life, a stunning 13-inch display and excellent speakers, HP's latest Spectre x360 is more than capable of handling a huge workload. And while this beautiful 2-in-1 costs a pretty penny – especially if you're after the storage and specs of this particular model – this is your chance to save $1,000. All you have to do is apply the code TECH$1000 at checkout.View Deal

HP Spectre x360 i7 / 16GB / 1TB SSD | $2,799 (was $2,999) Same laptop, better specs – meaning more power and plenty of storage to boot. A practically bezel-free 13-inch UHD screen and B&O audio makes for an excellent media centre, and you can save $200 right now with the use of the checkout code TECH$200. So for just a few hundred dollars more than the above offer, you get a more powerful Spectre x360 2-in-1.View Deal

HP EliteBook x360 1040 G5 i5 / 8GB / 256GB SSD | $2,930 (was $3,140) You'll be forgiven for thinking a saving of $210 isn't much but HP's 14-inch EliteBook x360 doesn't often get discounted. It's an ultra-slim business 2-in-1 that performs just as well as it looks. Apply the code TECH$210 at checkout and snag this beautiful powerhouse for under $3,000.View Deal

Omen by HP 17 i7 / 16GB / 512GB SSD / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 | $2,799 (was $3,099) Get your game on with this powerful performer: the 17-inch Omen gaming laptop. With a GeForce GTX 1070 GPU, a decent cooling system, and a 1080p display with 144Hz refresh rate, it will be smooth sailing for most of your gaming needs, now with $300 off with the use of the checkout code TECH$300. View Deal

Of course, laptops aren't the only devices on offer during HP's tech sale. You can also score some decent discounts on desktop PCs and monitors, as well as PC accessories.