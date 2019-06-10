Samsung Galaxy Note 10 range could land on August 10, but without a key upgrade

Given that the last few Galaxy Note phones all landed in August it was always likely the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 would too, but we now have an idea of the exact date, as a source points to August 10.

That date comes from ETNews, but we’d take it with a side of salt, as it has a mixed track record and it’s not clear where it got the information from. That’s also a Saturday, which seems an odd choice.

However, ETNews is a South Korean site, so depending on what country Samsung announces the Note 10 range in, it’s possible the announcement could come on August 9 for much of the world, but August 10 for South Korea, due to the time difference. And the Galaxy Note 9 landed on August 9 last year, so that could well be the case.

According to my source, the Note 10 Pro will only have 25w charging, not the 45w previously leaked. The A90 is getting the 45w charging previously written about.June 8, 2019

In other Note 10 news, Max Weinbach (who has a reasonable track record) has said that according to his source the Galaxy Note 10 Pro will only have 25W charging. While that’s reasonably fast, it’s slower than previous rumors had suggested, with an earlier leak putting it as high as 45W.

We’re not sure which claim is right, but it would be disappointing if Samsung doesn’t up the speed, given that some rivals already offer more than 25W.

#Samsung - #GalaxyNote10 - Galaxy Note 10 case matches previously leaked design https://t.co/yOkRCycB1i pic.twitter.com/MfEeb3w3afJune 8, 2019

Finally, case renders have leaked for both the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro. Shared on SlashLeaks, they match previous leaked renders, showing a single-lens punch-hole camera on the front, hardly any bezel, and vertically-aligned rear cameras, with three lenses for the Note 10 and four for the Note 10 Pro.

These too we’d take with a pinch of salt, especially as they might just be based on the previous leaks, but at the moment no sources seem to be disagreeing with this design.

