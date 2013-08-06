Nikon introduces flexible zoom lens for APS-C DSLRs

Nikon's new telephoto zoom lens has been designed to appeal to traveling photographers

Nikon has introduced a new wide angle zoom lens for its range of APS-C (DX) format DSLRs which covers an 18-140mm focal length.

The lens has been designed to be a versatile all-rounder which is slimline and portable for every day use.

Featuring Nikon's Vibration Reduction (VR) technology, the lens promises photographers can shoot up to four stops slower for better low light shooting and for keeping images blur-free. VR technology also helps when shooting movies.

The optical design of the lens boasts 17 elements in 12 groups, including one ED (extra-low dispersion) glass element and one aspherical lens element designed to ensure high resolution and contrast while minimizing aberration and color dissection.

Portable

Weighing in at just 490g, the lens also features a metal mount and rubber weather-sealing for extra durability while traveling.

Designed for APS-C (DX) cameras, the 18-140mm gives an equivalent focal length of 27-210mm, giving plenty of flexibility.

Nikon has also announced a new entry-level flash unit today, the SB-300. With a guide number of 18, the flash head can be tilted up to 120 degrees for more flexibility.

The AF-S DX Nikkor 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED BR price is set to be around £579/$US890/$AU989 and will be available from the end of August. The Nikon SB-300 Speedlight price is set to b around £119/US$182/AU$203, and will also be available from the end of August.