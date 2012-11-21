Nikon D600 dust issue captured in time-lapse video

It would seem that the D600's sensor is prone to dustspots

A photographer has recorded a time-lapse video showing how dust can accumulate on a Nikon D600 sensor, without even changing the lens.

Several people have reported having problems with dust gathering on the sensor of the Nikon D600.

Photographer Kyle Clements decided to test out a Nikon D600 by recording a time lapse video of a piece of white paper with a 50mm f/1.8 lens attached.

Clements shot 1000 frames, without changing the lens, and examined the images after. By boosting the image's levels and sharpness in Photoshop, dust spots can be quite clearly seen, especially in the top left hand corner of the picture.

Dust spots on the sensor are less of an issue when shooting with wide apertures, but can be more of an annoyance when shooting at narrow apertures, for instance when photographing landscapes.

Problem

The time-lapse video also appears to show that the dust is coming from the camera itself, rather than the D600 attracting more dust than usual when changing lenses.

Back in October, LensRentals discovered upon taking the D600 apart that the shutter curtain opening was larger than other Nikon cameras. It was suspected that shutter movement was pulling dust onto the sensor.

Nikon is yet to issue any kind of official statement in regard to the D600's reported dust issues, but with so many people reporting it as a problem, it seems likely that the company will want to say something soon.

Watch this space.

via PetaPixel