Lots to come from Hasselblad

Speaking at Photokina 2012, Hasselblad's CEO and chairman Dr Larry Hansen quoted his own statement when he joined the company, that: "Hasselblad will participate in each photographic segment at the top of each category", adding that this vision is now coming to fruition.

He went on to say that he has a goal of making a Hasselblad camera accessible to all serious photographers in every camera segment, and that this will happen by the end of 2013.

So within the next 12 months or so we can expect to see a full-frame DSLR and a compact camera join the Lunar compact system camera (CSC) that was announced at Photokina 2012.

Hasselblad is also planning to introduce tripods and "luxury accessories".

Sony partnership

An agreement with Sony is at the heart of these plans, since Hasselblad will use Sony technology and engineering in its cameras.

The effect of this agreement has already become apparent, since the Lunar appears to use the same 24.3MP sensor as the Sony NEX-7, and it features a Sony E-mount.

It remains to be seen whether Hasselblad devotees and professional photographers will be willing to pay around €5,000 (around £4,020/$6,525) for the carbon fibre, wood, titanium and precious metal finish of the Hasselblad Lunar. Especially when the Sony NEX-7, which is widely considered to be expensive, can be bought at a fraction of that price - around £840/$1,120 for the body only.