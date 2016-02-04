Vaio might have made the most beautiful Windows Phone yet

Once upon a time gorgeous Vaio laptops from Sony were seriously desirable pieces of kit, but since the computing arm was sold from the big Japanese brand, Vaio hasn't managed to keep its global appeal. However, could that be about to change?

Vaio - now a company in its own right - has launched its first Windows 10 smartphone dubbed, rather amusingly, the Vaio Phone Biz. This isn't Vaio's first smartphone though, as it launched a series of Android handsets from March 2015 onwards.

The Phone Biz boasts a 5.5-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 617 processor, 3GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, microSD slot, 13MP rear camera and 5MP front snapper.

That's not a terrible line up of specs, but it does mean it's less powerful than Microsoft's flagship Lumia 950 and 950 XL.

Ready to Continuum?

It's design takes very different angle to Microsoft, with the Vaio Phone Biz coming with a full and curved aluminium body - making it more premium and business-like than the polycarbonate-clad Lumias.

Another boost for the Phone Biz is its support for Continuum, allowing you to plug the handset into a monitor via Microsoft's special adapter, for a basic desktop experience without the need for a full blown computer.

Before you get too excited, the Vaio Phone Biz is only launching in Japan for now - but there's always a chance it would make its way to other countries in the future.