Samsung Galaxy Mega specs emerge, stretch definition of 'portable'

How big is too big for a smartphone? The Galaxy Note 2 would like a word

New Galaxy Mega 5.8 and Galaxy Mega 6.3 leaks today revealed some specs for the rumored massive Samsung devices.

Whenever Samsung decides to add new members to its line of generally stellar Galaxy devices, new details always seem to fly around at lightspeed.

But according to the latest leaks, the 5.8-inch and 6.3-inch Galaxy Mega devices will not offer anything more impressive than what we're already seeing in other Galaxy hardware.

These specs are far from confirmed, but they seem reasonable enough to at least give some airtime.

Galaxy Mega specs

The Galaxy Mega 5.8 (codenamed GT-I9152) specs come from SamMobile, which claimed today to have received a specs sheet for the phablet.

According to the site, the Galaxy Mega 5.8 will be a dual SIM smartphone with Android 4.1 or 4.2: Jelly Bean and a 5.8-inch 960 x 540 display, 2- and 8-megapixel front and back cameras, 1.5GB of memory, a 2,600 mAh battery, and a 1.4GHz processor.

Those internals will reportedly be housed in a 164mm x 83.8mm x 9.7mm chassis, slightly bigger than the Galaxy Note 2 (keep in mind, the Mega 6.3 may have appeared first as what we thought was a 6.3-inch Galaxy Note 3).

The Galaxy Mega 6.3 specs, on the other hand, come by way of the Korean website Daum.

According to Unwired View, the site reported that the Galaxy Mega 6.3 will also feature 2- and 8-megapixel front and rear cameras, plus a dual-core Exynos processor, and will come initially in black and white.

Those specs are a little more sparse, but what can you expect from a leak?

Throw the book at them

And by book, we mean the dictionary, because Merriam-Webster is going to have to change its definition of "portable" if and when Samsung's Galaxy Mega phones surface.

Samsung already stretched the definition of the word with the massive Galaxy Note and Galaxy Note 2, but if the Galaxy Mega 6.3 really comes in at 6.3 inches, it's going to be in a whole different class.

Specifically, it will be in iPad mini and Nexus 7 territory, making it basically a tablet.

A 6.3-inch phone would put many pants pockets to the test (come on, no one wears cargo pants anymore), though at least "Mega" is a much more appealing moniker than "Galaxy Fonblet."

