LG K10 and LG K4 roll out globally, but something's missing

Update: LG has confirmed to techradar that the K series will arrive in the UK sometime during Q2 of 2016.

Original article

LG has announced that its affordable new K-series phones are about to launch globally. Or at least the LG K10 and LG K4 are, but oddly the also-announced LG K7 is nowhere to be seen.

The phones will be rolling out across Europe and CIS starting this week, followed by Latin America, the Middle East and Asia in the following weeks. There's no specific mention of a UK launch but we expect they will land here, so you keep an eye out for them.

The LG K10 is the more exciting of the two handsets, with a 5.3-inch 720p display, a 2,300mAh battery and a smooth plastic body.

Speculating about specs

The rest of the specs are a bit less clear, as LG will be bringing different versions of the phone to different parts of the world. But it could have 1GB, 1.5GB or 2GB of RAM, a 13MP or 8MP rear camera, an 8MP or 5MP front-facing snapper and a low-end quad or octa-core processor. So here's hoping the higher spec version comes to your shores.

The LG K4 is at least a little more set in stone. It has a 4.5-inch FWVGA display, a 1.0GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, a 5MP rear camera, a 2MP front-facing one, 8GB of storage and a 1,940mAh battery. So it's the lower end of the two.

Both handsets run Android 5.1, come in 4G flavours and sport some of LG's photography tools, such as Gesture Shot. Exact pricing hasn't been confirmed, but with those specs we imagine they'll be at the budget end of the market.