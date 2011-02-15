HTC Incredible S, Desire S and Wildfire S: Official pictures

Update: TechRadar has now had its grubby mitts all over these phones, so check out our Hands on: HTC Incredible S review, Hands on:

HTC Desire S review

and Hands on:

HTC Wildfire S review

.

After HTC refreshed the Desire and Wildfire, we thought it only polite to give you a full run down of the devices from all the angles on offer.

With the HTC Incredible S also joining the Desire S and Wildfire S on the mobile catwalk, we've put together a gallery of the latest phones for you to gaze over.

So will you be after the large, 4-inch screen of the Incredible S, the compact and rebooted Desire S or the budget stylings of the Wildfire S?

HTC Desire S

HTC Wildfire S

HTC Incredible S