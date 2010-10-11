HTC 7 Trophy - the 'budget' Windows Phone 7 device

HTC has unveiled the next in its line-up of Windows Phone 7 handsets - the HTC 7 Trophy.

Basically running the same specs as its WP7 brethren, the Trophy has a 1GHz Qualcomm processor and 521MB of ROM.

Its internal storage comes in at 8GB (remember, no microSD expansion on Windows Phone 7 handsets) and it weighs 140g, with dimensions of 118.5 X 61.5 X 11.96 mm.

Smaller screen

It also 'only' has a 5MP camera with LED flash and 720p HD video recording, but does come with Dolby Mobile and SRS Surround Sound.

Unlike the HD7, the HTC 7 Trophy has a 3.8-inch screen, which might make it more palatable and pocket-friendly for some users.

The HTC 7 Trophy will be available from 21 October, with Vodafone the first to offer it on a £25 a month contract.