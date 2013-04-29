Guide: How to blog on your GALAXY Note II

Blogging isn't just blogging any more. When it kicked off over a decade ago, you only had a handful of options for publishing your thoughts online and managing the complex worlds of the associated web hosting, while organising your images and video and more was a complex, time consuming and often expensive task.

But that's all history.

Nowadays you can smash together a blog in seconds, using one of today's modern, simpler, personal publishing tools, that supply you with all the space, templates and tools needed to express yourself to your audience, whether that audience consists of 25,000 daily readers or just your mum.

The GALAXY Note II's generous screen and S Pen also let you handle more complex design tasks, meaning you can get your personal "online brand identity" sorted and updated without even having to leave bed.

Here's what you need to get your blog on in style.

Wordpress

Free

If you've plumped for Wordpress as the backend for your blog, there's an excellent Android app designed specifically to update it from a mobile phone.

You can upload images, specify default sizes, edit the positions and more, plus once something's live it even lets you filter and approve comments within the app, making it easy to navigate through and bin the endless stream of spam comments that clog up most Wordpress blogs these days.

Blogger

Free

Google's old Blogger portal was how a lot of people first cut their teeth and fingers on the personal blogging circuit, and the tool has survived in the form of a very useful Android app.

It imports all your old Blogger accounts, then offers a full and straightforward way to update your blog from phone. It integrates with Android's sharing menu too, so simply opening a photo in the Gallery and sharing it via the Blogger app is enough to automatically embed it in a new post that's ready for uploading.

Photoshop Touch for phone

£2.99

If you want to actually work on designing the look your blog yourself, you should get a professional image-editing tool on your Note II. Adobe's Photoshop series has long been the favoured picture manipulation option of the professional photography and design crowd, and yes, there's an Android version.

Called Photoshop Touch, this lets you work on layered documents on your mobile, supporting Adobe's cloud service for syncing mobile and desktop versions of files -- letting you seamlessly switch from working on your PC to fiddling about with graphics on your phone.

Little Photo

Free

For an easier way to edit your Note II's images prior to chucking them up on a blog, try Little Photo. It's a simple, free app that adds a variety of filters to your shots.

Unlike rivals like Instagram, it doesn't try to get you to upload photos to its own service -- you just save them to your phone's memory and are free to share them in any of Android's usual ways. Effects can be layered and multiplied, too, creating some wildly odd results.

Justin.tv Broadcaster

Free

If you are ready to take it to the NEXT LEVEL, there's this. Justin.tv is a personal video broadcaster, letting you use your smartphone as a miniature recording studio so you can video blog, live, from your phone.

All you need is a bit of Blu-tak to hold your phone up, then the world's your potential audience. Videos are streamed via the web, so anyone with a PC or Mac can enjoy whatever you're rambling into your phone's camera, leaving comments beside it in a continually updating stream. It is one for the brave.

Tumblr