HTC 'Polaris' launching next month

A new HTC device - the Polaris - is due to be announced soon, and units are scheduled for shipping next month. HTC has made big strides in the mobile phone market this year, thanks mainly to the success of the Touch and Advantage handsets.

The new device will replace the current HTC P3300 Artemis model. An HTC dealer told Tech.co.uk today that the Polaris will improve upon its predecessor in every way and will still include the built-in GPS functionality (running the TomTom Navigator 6 application).

What's under the hood?

HTC wouldn't officially comment on the Polaris at this stage. But the Polaris should improve upon the P3300's basic specification in several ways.

Leaked specs suggest that the P3300's 2.8-inch 320 x 240 LCD will be replaced with a 3.5-inch VGA display. HTC has also doubled the onboard memory for the Polaris, so the device will feature a 256MB ROM and 128MB of RAM.

The Polaris should also upgrade the P3300's 2MP camera to a 3MP model, add 3G support and run Windows Mobile 6 with the TouchFlo technology pioneered in the HTC Touch.