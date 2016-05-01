10 cases that will completely change your iPhone

Some of you might remember buying a snap-on cover in a bid to reinvent your chunky, plastic Nokia, but phone cases have come a long way since then.

You can still add a splash of personality to your generic smartphone with the right case, and, as screens have grown bigger, so has the importance of a protective layer. But there is another class of case, and that's iPhone sheaths that bring something new to the party, enhancing a feature or delivering new functionality.

So behold: our selection of 10 special iPhone cases that change the way your phone works.