Australia's Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge plans compared

Fresh off its official unveil at Mobile World Congress this week, Samsung's 2016 flagship phones, the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, are set to hit the Australian wild on March 11.

And now, all of the country's leading telcos have announced the different plans they are offering for each of the devices.

The good news is that there are plenty of options for customers hoping to pick up either member of the S7 family on a contract. Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and Virgin Mobile all have their own plans built around the handsets.

Of course, if you prefer to own your phone outright, you can grab the Galaxy S7 for $1,149 while the S7 Edge will set you back $1,249.

And don't forget, if you pre-order your Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge early enough, you'll get a bonus Gear VR thrown in.

Telstra plans

As always, you'll pay a premium to pick up the Samsung handsets through Telstra, but there are certain advantages. For a start, you'll get to enjoy the Cat 9 speeds the Galaxy S7 and Telstra's network can provide, with theoretical download speeds up to 450Mbps.

Telstra's plans for the Galaxy S7 start at $79 a month, including 1GB of data and $550 worth of talk and text.

$84 a month brings $1000 of talk and text plus 2.5GB, and if you want unlimited phone calls, you can get the $99 a month plan that also delivers 6GB of data.

For the truly data hungry, the $135 XL plan has 15GB to use each month with unlimited talk and text.

The S7 Edge is available on the same collection of plans, although with an ever so slightly increased monthly repayment.

So the 1GB plan will set you back $86 a month, the 2.5GB jumps to $91, the 6GB plan costs $105 and the 15GB offering costs $141 a month.

Optus plans

If you prefer your plans to include unlimited talk and text regardless of the data allowance, Optus has got you covered.

Pricing for the Galaxy S7 starts at $64 a month on Optus, which has the unlimited talk and text but only includes 500MB of data.

$76 a month increases the data allowance to 3GB and includes 150 international minutes, but if you move up to the $85 offering you'll get 8GB (6GB plus 2GB bonus) and 300 international minutes.

If that's not enough, $100 a month jumps the data to 12GB a month (10GB plus 2GB bonus), and 400 international minutes.

But you probably won't want to pick up that last plan, given Optus is offering a discounted version of its $130 plan for the exact same price of $100 a month, which boosts data to 18GB, offers unlimited international calls and up to 10 days of Optus travel packs.

For the S7 Edge, the plans are the same though the handset repayments are a bit higher. So plans start at $71 a month for 500MB of data, jump to $83 for the 3GB plan, grow to $92 for 8GB (6GB plus 2GB bonus), and $104 a month for 12GB (10GB plus 2GB bonus).

Bizarrely, Optus is offering the $130 plan for the S7 Edge with $30 off, so you can grab the curved phone on a 18GB plan for less than the $100 plan, which has a $4 a month handset repayment.