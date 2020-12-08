Oppo Find X3 Pro specs leaked in full, revealing a microscope camera

The Oppo Find X3 Pro could be one of the most exciting and powerful smartphones of early 2021. We already suspected that based on how good the Oppo Find X2 range is, but now the specs have leaked, supporting that idea.

Evan Blass (a leaker with an excellent track record) has revealed almost every spec of the Oppo Find X3 Pro (which is apparently codenamed ‘Fussi’), including some surprising and innovative features.

First up, the cameras apparently include a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide one, a 13MP telephoto one (capable of 2x optical zoom), and a 3MP macro camera. Usually macro cameras don’t add much, but this one might, as Blass claims that it offers 25x zoom and has lights circling the lens, allowing it to function like a microscope.

The other surprising feature is also something that’s not normally very exciting - NFC. That’s used for contactless payments, but on the Oppo Find X3 Pro it apparently uses a “dual-body antenna design” which enables tap-to-pay with either the screen or the back of the phone facing the reader, where most phones only work in one orientation.

The screen meanwhile is supposedly a 6.7-inch curved 1440 x 3216 one with 525 pixels per inch, and an “adaptive dynamic frame rate” allowing it to operate at anywhere from 10Hz to 120Hz.

The screen on the Oppo Find X3 Pro also apparently has end-to-end 10-bit color support, allowing it to display images in 1.07-billion colors. This is thanks to the phone’s Full-Path Color Management System – a tech which the company has already talked about.

Fast to charge and soon to launch

The battery is said to be 4,500mAh, with support for 65W wired charging and 30W wireless charging, and the phone apparently runs Android 11 overlaid with Oppo’s Color OS 11. Blass also reiterates that the Oppo Find X3 Pro will use the Snapdragon 888 chipset – something the company has basically confirmed already.

As for the design, the back of the Find X3 Pro is apparently curved and will be available with a ceramic glaze-like or matte-frosted glass finish. Black and blue colors will supposedly be offered at launch, with a white model landing later.

Speaking of launch, the Oppo Find X3 range will apparently be announced sometime in the first quarter of 2021, and will go on sale early in the second quarter. That will probably put the range up against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21 range, but if this leak is accurate then the Pro model at least should have specs to rival Samsung’s best.

Via GSMArena