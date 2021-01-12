Nvidia CES 2021 live blog: Nvidia has even more graphics at CES

At CES 2021, Nvidia is here to apparently provide even more reasons to game with RTX on. Nvidia has already launched its Ampere graphics architecture, powering monstrous graphics cards like the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, and has already started working on the mid-range segment with the RTX 3060 Ti.

We don't think Nvidia is slowing down any time soon, though, and we expect Team Green's CES 2021 presentation to be packed with content. We expect that Nvidia RTX 3000 GPUs for gaming laptops are going to take center stage this time around, giving mobile PC gamers a much-needed update – the RTX 2080 for laptops came out a full two years ago at this point.

However it's also totally possible that Nvidia will also launch a few new desktop graphics cards. History is on our side on this one, as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 was launched at CES 2019, directly following Turing's launch in September 2018. Is that rumor around the RTX 3050 and RTX 3060 true? We guess we'll find out today.

Today is going to be full of green-tinted graphics excitement, however, so stay tuned and we'll update this article in real time with our commentary as Nvidia's CES 2021 keynote starts at 12pm ET / 5PM GMT / 9AM PT.

Nvidia GeForce CES 2021 live blog

All times in Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

[11:33 am]: Nvidia's keynote is less than half an hour away. Team Red likely doesn't have any new GPUs at CES 2021, so all the graphics at CES will be at Nvidia's keynote.