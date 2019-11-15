New on Netflix this week: The Toys That Made Us: Season 3, The Crown: Season 3, Klaus + more

With so many TV shows and movies arriving on Netflix in Australia each week, it can be hard to keep track of the service's many new additions as they arrive.

To help you find what's really new, we'll be publishing weekly updates that succinctly list all the new shows and films arriving on Netflix Australia, while also highlighting the week's biggest and most important releases, offering brief rundowns of the best shows and movies for this week.

So without further ado, here's what's new on Netflix for the week of November 11 to November 17, 2019. As you can see, there's a decent amount of great content this week, including new Netflix Original movies and beloved TV shows.

For a complete list of everything that's coming to the service for the whole month, check out our guide to what's new on Netflix Australia in November 2019.

This week's highlights

The Toys That Made Us: Season 3 (15/11/2019)

A pure blast of nostalgia, The Toys That Made Us takes behind the curtain and gives us the inside scoop on the creation of our favourite toys of the '80s and '90s. Season 3 may very well end up being the best season yet, with four new episodes exploring the stories and creative battles behind Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers, My Little Pony and wrestling figures. And, if that's not enough for you, the makers of The Toys That Made Us have a spin-off series debuting on Netflix later this month – The Movies That Made Us. Check out the trailer for The Toys That Made Us: Season 3 below.

The Crown: Season 3 (17/11/2019)

Following two stellar seasons with Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, The Crown jumps forward to the swinging sixties for its third season, with Olivia Colman (fresh from her Oscar-winning turn as an earlier Queen in The Favourite) taking over royal duties as an older, wiser Elizabeth. In season 3, The Crown explores England's economic downturn and fierce nationalism, as the royals face scrutiny from a public which sees them as aristocratic freeloaders.

Klaus (15/11/2019)

Klaus is Netflix Original Christmas film which tells the origin of Santa Claus using beautiful and neglected art form of traditional 2D animation – making it something of a Christmas miracle in of itself in this age of CGI. A delightfully oddball film that's received a surprisingly warm reception from critics. Featuring the voice acting talents of Jason Schwartzman, J.K. Simmons, Rashida Jones and Will Sasso, Klaus has all the hallmarks of becoming a new Christmas favourite.

Everything else that's coming to Netflix this week

ORIGINAL SERIES

The Stranded (14/11/2019)

Avlu: Part 2 (15/11/2019)

I'm with the Band: Nasty Cherry (15/11/2019)

The Club (15/11/2019)

NETFLIX FILM

House Arrest (15/11/2019)

Earthquake Bird (15/11/2019)

ORIGINAL COMEDY

Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago (12/11/2019)

Fadily Camara: La Plus Drôle de Tes Copines (14/11/2019)

ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY

Maradona in Mexico (13/11/2019)

KIDS & FAMILY

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3 (12/11/2019)

GO!: The Unforgettable Party (15/11/2019)

Llama Llama: Season 2 (15/11/2019)

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Seven (15/11/2019)

Blockers (11/11/2019)

Yummy Mummies: Season 2 (12/11/2019)

Jonah Hex (15/11/2019)

Joe Versus the Volcano (15/11/2019)

What's about the rest of the month?

Of course, the list above is comprised solely of the shows and movies that are coming to Netflix next week. For a complete list of everything that's coming to service throughout the entire month of November, click here.