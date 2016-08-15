Big changes could be coming to the iPad Pro 2

Apple revitalised the iPad with a new name and a new size-point in the iPad Pro 12.9, but in the next couple of years its tablet range could see even bigger changes.

In a note obtained by AppleInsider, respected KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that he believes another size point will be added in 2017, with a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro slotting in between a 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2 and a lower cost 9.7-inch model.

Apparently both the 10.5 and 12.9-inch models will be powered by a new A10X chip, while the 9.7-inch iPad Pro 2 will stick with the same A9X chip as the current generation models, marking it out as a lower-end option.

A brighter, bendier screen

Despite a new size point Kuo believes that iPad sales will continue to drop next year, but that even bigger changes in 2018 could turn things around, with a flexible AMOLED screen apparently set to be the highlight among "a host of hardware upgrades" which could lead to a more intuitive interface.

As always take this with a pinch of salt, especially as these are very early rumors, but an AMOLED screen would make sense. There's already been whispers of a curved AMOLED display making its way to the iPhone 8 in 2017, allowing for brighter colors and superior contrast, in which case it's likely Apple would bring it to the iPad Pro range as well.

In fact, a complete redesign has been rumored for next year's iPhone, which could sport a glass case instead of a metal one, so it makes sense that we'd see big changes to the iPad range too.