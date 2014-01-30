Archos shines light on Neon line of budget Android tablets

Some hints of the iPad, but far from it

MWC 2014 is only a few weeks away, but in this pre-show lull Archos given us a trio of new Android tablets to consider.

The French electronics firm's latest additions include the 10-inch Archos 101 Neon, 9-inch 90 Neon and leading 9.7-inch 97 Neon (we're seeing a theme with these names).

While the 97 Neon looks the part of another iPad Air competitor, it only has a middling 1024 x 768 resolution screen. Underneath the glossy display there's a quad-core Archos A9 1.6GHz processor and quad-core Mali 400 MP4 GPU with 1GB of RAM.

The 97 Neon comes with 8GB storage running Android 4.2 Jelly Bean plus an expandable memory through a microSD card. Tablet photographers will find a 2MP back camera and can snap selfies with the measly 0.3MP front shooter.

A rose by any other name

A rare 10:6 aspect ratio tablet appears

On the slightly larger side of things, Archos has the 101 Neon. With a 1024 x 600 resolution, the 10-inch slate has an uncommon 10:6 aspect ratio for viewing widescreen media.

There's a quad-core A9 1.4GHz processor tucked inside along with quad-core GPU and 1GB RAM. The tablet lacks a back camera but users will be able to video chat with the front-facing webcam.

Finally, for the 9-inch screen 90 Neon has a slightly more traditional, albeit extremely low, 800 x 480 resolution, but it shares the same hardware load out as the 101 Neon.

Along with these similarities the two also come with 8GBs of internal storage expandable through a microSD card slot and come running Android 4.2 Jelly Bean.

We've asked Archos for the yet-to-be announced availability and prices for the new tablets and will update this post once we hear back.