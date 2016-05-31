Dell makes a massive 17-inch hybrid laptop for the whole family

Dell has a whole new line up of affordable 2-in-1 laptops including it's biggest hybrid machine yet, the Inspiron 17 7000 2-in-1.

This giant 17-inch convertible notebook easily switches between regular laptop usage, to being a portable screen as well as the center of your next virtual board game night. Although, the Inspiron 17 features a commanding screen size, it's actually fairly thin.

This is thanks to the 7000-series new all-aluminum design, which also helps to passively cool the system as well. The 17-inch hybrid also features sixth generation Intel Core I-series processors and USB-C that connects to Dell's multiport adapter and charge other mobile devices.

If a 17-inch laptop is too big for your liking, Dell is also introducing 13-inch and 15-inch models. The new convertible Inspiron 7000-series will be available with a starting price of $799 on June 2.

Budget hybrids to please

If you're looking for something a little lighter on your wallet and back, Dell also announced a new 13- and 15-inch version of the Inspiron 5000. The new machines follow the same design of Dell's more premium 7000-series, but exchange and all-metal body with a plastic chassis.

The end result is a slightly lighter machine with the Inspiron 15 5000 2-in-1 weighing only 2.08kg and the 13-inch tipping the scales at 1.62kg.

Though it's lighter, Dell isn't skimping on the specs. Both laptops come with Full-HD LED touchscreen displays Core I processors and up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM.

The Inspiron 13 and 15 5000 2-in-1 will be also available on June 2 starting at $529. Dell also plans to release traditional clamshell laptop versions of the Inspiron 15 and 17 5000 series later this year.

Dell's most affordable 2-in-1

Last but not least, Dell has introduced a convertible version of its budget 11-inch Inspiron 3000. Starting at $249, this ultraportable laptop-tablet features a HD (1,366 x 768) display and an Intel Celeron processor.

The Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 will be release on June 2.