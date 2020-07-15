Microsoft has finally fixed three of Windows 10’s biggest problems

Windows 10 has received fixes for three major bugs which have been plaguing users in recent times, with the resolutions delivered by Microsoft’s monthly dollop of patches for July.

The issues in question are serious problems with OneDrive, along with printer functionality being accidentally torpedoed (by a previous batch of Windows 10 security patches), and gremlins with forced reboots.

These are all cured – at least theoretically – by the latest monthly patches as mentioned (KB4565503 for the May 2020 Update, and KB4565483 for the November 2019 Update and May 2019 Update).

The issue with OneDrive was specific to those who have upgraded to the latest May 2020 Update for Windows 10.

Microsoft notes that cumulative update KB4565503 does the following: “Addresses an issue that might prevent you from connecting to OneDrive using the OneDrive app. This issue occurs on some older devices or on devices that have older apps, which use legacy file system filter drivers. As a result, this might prevent these devices from downloading new files or opening previously synced or downloaded files.”

Printer fix

The major printer issue was introduced by the cumulative updates released in June, and although Microsoft did usher in a fix shortly afterwards, it had to be manually applied. As promised, it’ll now be automatically delivered to your PC via the relevant July cumulative update.

Microsoft further notes that there’s also a solution for a separate problem that prevents some apps from printing documents which play host to graphics or large files.

Finally, Microsoft has resolved a bug whereby Windows 10 would randomly reboot some PCs due to an issue with the Local Security Authority Process. Affected users receive a message telling them their PC is going to reboot.

Microsoft explains that it has addressed the issue which “might cause lsass.exe to fail with the error message ‘A critical system process, C:\WINDOWS\system32\lsass.exe, failed with status code c0000008. The machine must now be restarted.’”

That’s a pretty nasty flaw, so it’s good news to see it fixed.

Hopefully these resolutions will make the May 2020 Update available to more users who have previously seen it blocked due to the OneDrive problem, but as we’ve seen recently, there could be other ‘safeguard holds’ which interfere with the upgrade for some folks.

Via Windows Latest