Marshall Uxbridge Voice smart speaker gives Alexa a rocking makeover

Marshall's range of voice-activated smart speakers have long been a great choice for those that want to add a little bit of rock 'n roll style to their tunes. But they've never been particularly compact – especially if you've been looking for an Amazon Echo Dot equivalent.

Enter the Marshall Uxbridge Voice, an Alexa-packing smart speaker that squeezes the Marshall look – and sound – into a smaller package.

Offering the full suite of Alexa compatibility, meaning it'll control your smart home devices via voice commands, as well as playing your music wirelessly and answering questions, it also supports Bluetooth, AirPlay 2 and Spotify playback.

Marshalling the multi room

The Marshall Uxbridge Voice can also be made to work as part of a multi-room set up, working alongside other Alexa speakers (including Echo devices) or AirPlay 2 speakers to beam different tunes around your home.

Available in white or black color schemes, with a design that continues to take influence from the classic Marshall guitar amps, Marshall says that in the Uxbridge Voice "high-end components come together to produce screaming highs and hard-hitting lows for a brilliantly balanced sound."

We'll know if that's the case by April 8, when the Marshall Uxbridge Voice hits stores for $199 / $169.99. A version with the Google Assistant built in will follow on June 11.