AirPlay 2 speakers: these are the speakers that will use Apple’s big streaming update

Apple has released iOS 11.4 which means we all get to finally try AirPlay 2, Apple's streaming feature that has been in development for almost a year now.
AirPlay 2 is Apple's updated way to store content to TVs and other devices. It's built for video and audio but it's the audio side that everyone's interested in as it means you can pair two Apple Homepod speakers, arguably a feature that really should have been available day one of the Homepod’s release.
While AirPlay 2 is currently only in use by the Homepod, Apple has released a list of a number of manufacturers confirmed to be using AirPlay 2 when it becomes more widely available. Given some manufacturers will want to announce the big news themselves in some sort of stereo-paired reveal, not all the compatible speakers are mentioned but at least it will give you an idea of those in the mix.
The following are set to benefit from Apple AirPlay 2. Incidentally, if you are wondering when the third parties are looking to get AirPlay 2, then Bang & Olufsen have just announced that, for its speakers, AirPlay 2 will be available in August and September of this year.
There's, of course, the Apple HomePod. But consider also a number of other manufacturers primed to take advantage of Airplay. They include:
AirPlay 2: Sonos
AirPlay 2: Bang & Olufsen
- Beoplay M3
- BeoVision Eclipse (audio only)
- Beoplay A6
- BeoSound 1
- BeoSound 2
- BeoSound 35
- BeoSound Core
- BeoSound Essence mk2
- Beoplay A9 mk2
AirPlay 2: Libratone
- Libratone Zipp
- Libratone Zipp Mini
AirPlay 2: Naim
- Naim Mu-so QB
- Naim Mu-so
- Naim ND 555
- Naim ND5 XS 2
- Naim NDX 2
- Naim Uniti Nova
- Naim Uniti Atom
- Naim Uniti Star