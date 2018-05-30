AirPlay 2 speakers: these are the speakers that will use Apple’s big streaming update

Apple has released iOS 11.4 which means we all get to finally try AirPlay 2, Apple's streaming feature that has been in development for almost a year now.

AirPlay 2 is Apple's updated way to store content to TVs and other devices. It's built for video and audio but it's the audio side that everyone's interested in as it means you can pair two Apple Homepod speakers, arguably a feature that really should have been available day one of the Homepod’s release.

While AirPlay 2 is currently only in use by the Homepod, Apple has released a list of a number of manufacturers confirmed to be using AirPlay 2 when it becomes more widely available. Given some manufacturers will want to announce the big news themselves in some sort of stereo-paired reveal, not all the compatible speakers are mentioned but at least it will give you an idea of those in the mix.

The following are set to benefit from Apple AirPlay 2. Incidentally, if you are wondering when the third parties are looking to get AirPlay 2, then Bang & Olufsen have just announced that, for its speakers, AirPlay 2 will be available in August and September of this year.

There's, of course, the Apple HomePod. But consider also a number of other manufacturers primed to take advantage of Airplay. They include:

Sonos One: getting AirPlay 2 soon

AirPlay 2: Sonos

AirPlay 2: Bang & Olufsen

Beoplay M3

BeoVision Eclipse (audio only)

Beoplay A6

BeoSound 1

BeoSound 2

BeoSound 35

BeoSound Core

BeoSound Essence mk2

Beoplay A9 mk2

AirPlay 2: Libratone

Libratone Zipp

Libratone Zipp Mini

AirPlay 2: Naim