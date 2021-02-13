Man City vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

League leaders Man City host top-four hopefuls Tottenham today, with Pep Guardiola looking to chalk up his first win over Jose Mourinho since the Special One rocked up in North London not all that long ago. Don't miss a second of the action - just follow our guide for all the ways you can get a Man City vs Tottenham live stream and watch the Premier League online, wherever you are in the world right now.

Man City vs Tottenham live stream Date: Saturday, February 13 Kick-off time: 5.30pm GMT / 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT / 11pm IST / 4.30am AEDT / 6.30am NZDT Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester (England) Live stream: Sky Sports (UK) / NBC (try FREE FuboTV trial in US) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The two teams last met at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in November. That match saw Son Heung-min strike and Giovani Lo Celso also on target to earn Spurs a famous 2-0 win at home.

That result saw Mourinho's men move to the top of the Premier League, but a somewhat fallow winter period for Tottenham has seen them slip out of the crucial top four spots, with pressure now mounting on the Portuguese coach to get his side back in contention for a European spot.

Man City have gone from strength-to-strength since the two teams last met, with Guardiola's side winning 12 of their last 14 Premier League matches. Five points clear at the top from second placed local rivals Man United with a game in hand, City are also a whopping 14 points ahead of their opponents today, with Spurs currently nestled in a disappointing eighth position in the table.

A win today will further cement City's status as Champions in waiting, but will Mourinho shake things up and continue his good run against his opposite number? We're about to find out.

Read on as we explain how to watch Man City vs Tottenham online and get a Premier League live stream from anywhere in the world today.

How to watch Man City vs Tottenham from outside your country

If you're out of the country when the game's on, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss it. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Man City vs Tottenham live stream in particular parts of the world.

So as Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, and it's nice and easy to set one up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to get a Premier League live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

This top-of-the-table Premier League clash will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports - and, more specifically, its Main Event channel as well as its dedicated Premier League channel. Coverage starts at 5pm GMT, ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Man City vs Tottenham online or on TV right now. That's because of Sky's streaming offshoot, Now TV. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can get your usual Man City vs Tottenham live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

How to watch Man City vs Tottenham: live stream EPL soccer in the US today

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and it shows every match - either through linear TV coverage or on its streaming service, Peacock. In this case, you'll need NBC proper to tune into Man City vs Tottenham, with the game kicking off at 12.30am ET / 9.30am PT. NBC is widely available without cable, with one of our top picks for cord cutters being FuboTV - check out a FREE FuboTV trial today. If you subscribe to this or any other streaming service and find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best and it's working brilliantly with Fubo, Peacock, and more as of our latest 2021 testing.

Man City vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and shows every single match, including this one, with kick-off scheduled for 12.30am ET / 9.30am PT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch a good chunk of the 2020/21 Premier League season without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch an Man City vs Spurs live stream in Australia

Optus Sports has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it now has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live – that means it's the place to watch Man City vs Tottenham in Oz. The game kicks off at 4.30am AEDT on Sunday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Man City vs Tottenham: live stream the Premier League in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2020/21 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Man City vs Spurs at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 6.30am NZDT on Sunday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

How to watch Man City vs Spurs in India: live stream the EPL game

Star Sports subscribers in India, you're in luck! You can watch Man City vs Spurs, and the rest of the 2020/21 season, live - either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription from just 299 rupees a month. That includes everything that's great about Disney Plus - Marvel! Pixar! The Simpsons! Hamilton! Mulan! More! - as well as all of Hotstar's content. Man City vs Spurs starts at 11pm IST on Sunday night. Those of you wanting to live stream games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

Man City vs Tottenham Hotspur: latest team news

City talisman Kevin De Bruyne has returned to training, but is still set for a few more weeks on the sidelines alongside defender Nathan Ake. Sergio Aguero could however be involved following the striker's recovery from a knee injury and Covid-19.

Defenders Sergio Reguilon and Serge Aurier both look set to miss out for Spurs, while Gio Lo Celso is also set to miss out for the visitors. Meanwhile, Delle Alli's slow return to Mourinho's plans could see him make the bench for this crucial match.