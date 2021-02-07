Liverpool vs Man City live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Runaway league leaders Man City travel to the defending champs for what looks set to be a pivotal match in the 2021 EPL title race today. Don't miss a second of the action - just follow our guide for all the ways you can get a Liverpool vs Man City live stream and watch the Premier League online, wherever you are in the world right now.

Liverpool vs Man City live stream Date: Sunday, February 7 Kick-off time: 4.30pm GMT / 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT / 10pm IST / 3.30am AEDT (Monday) / 5.30am NZDT (Monday) Venue: Anfield, Liverpool (England) Live stream: Sky Sports (UK) / Peacock (US) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Having slumped to a second successive defeat at home with a shock 1-0 loss to struggling Brighton on Wednesday, Kop boss Jurgen Klopp knows that only a win here against Pep Guardiola's men will be enough to realistically keep their fading hopes of retaining the title alive.

City have all the momentum with them, with Pep's men having won all of their last 13 matches. That run is all the more impressive when taking into account that City have been without talismanic midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Argentine striker Sergio Aguero for a large chunk of games.

Liverpool will point to an even more damaging injury list as a reason for their recent woes, and the signs look ominous for the Reds this Sunday.

There are nevertheless reasons to be optimistic for the hosts going into this game, with City's recent record at Anfield abysmal - the Sky Blues having failed to register a win at the home of the Merseyside giants since May 2003.

Now seven points off City having played a game more, todsay';s match represents Liverpool's toughest challenge of the season so far - can they reverse their poor home form against a side that currently look unstoppable? We're about to find out.

Read on as we explain how to watch Liverpool vs Man City online and get a Premier League live stream from anywhere in the world today.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man City from outside your country

If you're out of the country when the game's on, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss it. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Liverpool vs Man City live stream in particular parts of the world.

So as Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, and it's nice and easy to set one up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to get a Premier League live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

This top-of-the-table Premier League clash will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports - and, more specifically, its Main Event channel as well as its dedicated Premier League channel. Coverage starts at 4pm GMT, ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Liverpool vs Man City online or on TV right now. That's because of Sky's streaming offshoot, Now TV. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can get your usual Liverpool vs Man City live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man City: live stream EPL soccer in the US today

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and its shows every match between linear TV coverage and new streaming service, Peacock. Peacock is where you can tune into Liverpool vs Man City, with the game kicking off at 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier, but it costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and boasts 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Peacock Premium replaces NBC Sports Gold as NBC's Premier League streaming option for the new season, while games that are aired on NBC linear TV with a streaming service such as FuboTV - check out a FREE FuboTV trial today. If you subscribe to this or any other streaming service and find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best and it's working brilliantly with Peacock as of our latest 2021 testing.

FREE Liverpool vs Man City live stream: how to watch the game online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and shows every single match, including this one, with kick-off scheduled for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch a good chunk of the 2020/21 Premier League season without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch an Liverpool vs Man City live stream in Australia

Optus Sports has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it now has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live – that means it's the place to watch Liverpool vs Man City Down Under. The game kicks off at 3.30am AEDT on Monday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man City: live stream the Premier League in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2020/21 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Liverpool vs Man City at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 5.30am NZDT on Monday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man City in India: live stream the EPL game

Star Sports subscribers in India, you're in luck! You can watch Liverpool vs Man City, and the rest of the 2020/21 season, live - either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription from just 299 rupees a month. That includes everything that's great about Disney Plus - Marvel! Pixar! The Simpsons! Hamilton! Mulan! More! - as well as all of Hotstar's content. Liverpool vs Man City starts at 10pm IST on Sunday night. Those of you wanting to live stream games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

Liverpool vs Man City: latest team news

Klopp's injury crisis continues with Joel Matip now added to Liverpool's long-term injury list alongside Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, while Naby Keita and Diogo Jota also remain sidelined.

Sadio Mane will undergo a late fitness test after missing the win at West Ham last week and Wednesday's defeat to Brighton, while Brazilian keeper Alisson Becker is set to return after a bout of illness.

Defender Nathan Ake and Belgian maestro Kevin De Bruyne remain unavailable for City, with the recovering Sergio Aguero unlikely to be risked.