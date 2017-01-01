LG is bringing its own version of the Amazon Echo to CES

With the biggest technology show on the calendar just days away, LG has been teasing more details about what we can expect to see from the South Korean company at CES 2017 - and it sounds like it's going big on robotics.

Included in the devices LG announced over the weekend is a "Hub Robot" that's going to "double as a smart home gateway and a personal assistant for consumers". Sounds a lot like an Amazon Echo or Google Home to us.

There's also going to be a robot to help with the yard work on show in Las Vegas, as well as droids designed to lend a hand to travelers in airports and hotels. These will all be previews of forthcoming tech, so actual launch dates might be some way away.

The rise of the robots

"By leveraging powerful analytical processing power, LG's robotic lineup will be able to navigate complex environments and decipher the most efficient and effective path to accomplish tasks, making people’s lives easier at every touch-point," says LG.

It's not LG's first foray into robots: the company already makes an automated vacuum cleaner and earlier in 2016 showed off a rolling robot alongside its new LG G5 smartphone, albeit one that was never destined to actually go on sale.