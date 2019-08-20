Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell fight it out in new trailer for Apple TV+ exclusive The Morning Show

Apple has finally released a full trailer for its flagship Apple TV Plus series, The Morning Show – and the drama looks to be a lot darker than we imagined.

Starring Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show examines the complicated power dynamics between men and women in a bustling morning news show, with Carell and Aniston playing co-anchors.

The trailer opens to Aniston breaking the news that her co-anchor has been fired amid a scandal; the details of the scandal aren't revealed in the trailer, but Carell is seen screaming at his TV that Aniston has "thrown me under the bus".

You can watch the full trailer below:

Scandal and dishonesty

Apple's description of the show says: "What happens when the people you trust to tell the truth prove themselves to be dishonest? The Morning Show follows the free fall of an early morning newscast in the wake of a scandal, and its struggle to survive in an era when news arrives in the palm of your hand."

It's somewhat ironic that the Apple TV Plus show will examine the issues surrounding the proliferation of smartphones; after all, Apple played a huge role in their adoption.

Apple still hasn't revealed an official release date for The Morning, aside from saying it will premiere in "the fall", which could be September, October, or November.

That’s when Apple said it plans on launching its streaming service, and it would make sense that this would be one of the first shows available on the service, with a star-studded cast to draw viewers away from the like of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.