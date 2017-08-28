iPhone 8 event reportedly planned for September 12, and it won't be alone

Apple is planning to launch the iPhone 8, Apple Watch 3 LTE and 4K Apple TV in two weeks, according to a new report.

Tuesday, September 12 is the launch date for all three devices, reports the Wall Street Journal, citing people briefed on Apple's event plans.

This is the same date we've heard leaked once before, and now it comes from a more reliable source. It also mentions a possible venue launch: the new Apple Park campus.

Not enough for you? We also expect Apple to unveil the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus with a minor specs upgrade, glass design and wireless charging.

Of course, even if Apple launches three new iPhones, an LTE-equipped Apple Watch and a 4K Apple TV, not all of them may not all come out right away.

The iPhone 8, in particular, has been surrounded by delay rumors, with analysts predicting that the actual release date won't be until October or November.

However, as we've noted before, Apple's fiscal year ends on September 31, and with such a upbeat earnings forecast from execs, it's a strong hint that iPhone 8 could be here before the month is out.