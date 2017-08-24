iPhone 8 price reportedly 54% higher than the iPhone 7

The iPhone 8 price is undoubtedly going to be high given the fact that Apple is giving its 10th anniversary iPhone an overdue redesign, and now we know how expensive it could be.

Get ready to pay around $999 (elsewhere it'll likely meet or exceed the Note 8 price of £870, AU$1,499) for the still-rumored phone, according to a new report from the New York Times.

That represents a 54% increase from the standard iPhone 7 to the iPhone 8 in the US (math: $649 x 54% = $350 | $649 + $350 = 999). Apple is going to have to justify this substantial price bump, if true, with several new features.

What can you expect? Rumors point to an an all-screen display with almost no bezel, a bigger 5.8-inch screen with a body that’s actually smaller than the iPhone 7 Plus and wireless charging.

iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus to the rescue?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 price actually sets up Apple to breach the $1,000 mark, as the S Pen-equipped Android phone costs $930 (£869, AU$1,499). That’s expensive.

Your best bet for a new iPhone in 2017 without paying through the nose may be to look into the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus. Yes, that means there could be three iPhone choices in 2017.

The 7S and 7S Plus could reflect the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus pricing and still include a basic specs bump and new features like wireless charging. That makes it a good upgrade for most people.

We should know the true iPhone 8 price in a matter of weeks, as Apple could be holding its launch event on or around Tuesday, September 12. Stay tuned.