iPhone 11 could have the same screen as the Samsung Galaxy S10

It’s no secret that Samsung makes screens for Apple, but in the iPhone XS and iPhone X generations the company crafted a type of OLED specifically for Apple’s handsets, whereas the iPhone 11 might simply use the same screen as the Samsung Galaxy S10.

That’s according to TheElec, which cites "the industry" as saying that the iPhone 11’s OLED panel will be made from a material set called 'M9', which Samsung also uses for the Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 ranges.

While this is just a rumor for now, it’s a believable move for Samsung to make, as it would likely reduce costs (because a new material set wouldn’t need to be created for Apple’s screens). This move has reportedly also reduced the list of suppliers needed to craft the screens.

Not new but still top

So what does this mean for the new iPhone 11 (and the iPhone 11 Max, or whatever it launches as)? Samsung’s flagships are typically higher resolution than Apple’s, but that’s not a requirement for this screen – you only have to look at the standard Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with its 1080 x 2280 resolution to see that.

Samsung’s latest crop of flagships also have some of the very best screens around. In our review, we stated that the Galaxy S10 has a screen that’s "better than anything Samsung sells its rivals", so you don’t need to worry about the quality, even though it’s not a brand-new design.

It might be that the iPhone 11 doesn’t top the Galaxy S and Note range for screen tech this year, but it’s certainly still likely to be near the top of the heap, assuming this rumor is true. Other rumors suggest the iPhone 11 range will launch on September 10, so we might find out soon.

Via Apple Insider