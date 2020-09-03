iOS 14 release date looks likely for September, despite iPhone 12 delay

Want new software on your iPhone? You may be in luck, as a new report has suggested the iOS 14 release date is set for some point in September despite the company's new flagship iPhone 12 models being delayed.

According to a report from Bloomberg, which cites sources at Apple familiar with the plans, the iOS 14 software will arrive at some stage during this month.

Often Apple releases its new software update for older iPhone models a couple of weeks after it unveils its new products, but it looks like it'll be a different scenario this year.

For example, iOS 13 was pushed to devices on September 19, 2019, so we may see a similar thing in the middle of this month for iOS 14.

Exactly when we'll be seeing the iPhone 12 is unclear, but the company has confirmed that the phone is delayed, suggesting it won't land in the new iPhone's usual unveiling spot that is traditionally at the start of September.

iOS 14 is set to hit all iPhone models released after - and including - the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, and the original iPhone SE. If your phone has iOS 13, it will be compatible with iOS 14.

The software upgrade is set to introduce new home screen widgets, an App Library, and a variety of other features that will make your iPhone more useful than before.

Exactly when you'll be able to download the update is unclear, but if you want to try out the software early you can always download the beta using our guide just below.

Via The Independent