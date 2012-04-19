Sky Cloud app launches as London Eye gets Wi-Fi

The really remarkable thing about this picture is that this bus is on time

London tourist trap the London Eye has become the latest landmark to be covered by a Wi-Fi network from The Cloud, with the announcement handily coinciding with the launch of Sky's special Wi-Fi app for consumers.

Sky announced that it will be providing its subscribers with access to Wi-Fi hotspots from The Cloud earlier in the month, and the nifty app that means it will automatically connect (none of that pesky user name and password each time) is now here.

And one of the places that Sky customers, The Cloud subscribers and those willing to sign up will be able to access the service is on the London Eye, along with the likes of Pret A Manger, Wetherspoons pubs and Wagamama.

Delighted

Lyssa McGowan, Director of Communications Products at Sky, comments: "We're delighted to be able to bring the Sky Cloud Wi-Fi app to our customers and extend the Sky TV and unlimited Broadband experience beyond the home.

"We are always working to ensure that Sky customers have more ways to watch content they love, whether a Sky Sports Premier League match or Mad Men.

"With a one-off registration process, they'll automatically connect to the network, which takes all the usual hassle out of connecting to Wi-Fi."

It's a nice app and if you're a Sky subscriber it's actually a bit of a no-brainer given that it allows you a whole host of free Wi-Fi hotspots.