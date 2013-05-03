BitTorrent traffic drops when we move in: Netflix

Does unfettered access to all these shows put you off piracy too?

Piracy apologists have said for a long time that media piracy will diminish when legal services are offer a superior experience at a reasonable price. And wouldn't you know it, Netflix agrees.

Speaking with Stuff.tv, Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos says that there is a correlation between the Netflix launching in a country and BitTorrent traffic slowing down in the same region.

"People are mostly honest," says Sandaros. "The best way to combat piracy isn't legislatively or criminally but by giving good options."

In 2011, Netflix overtook BitTorrent to be the greatest single source of internet bandwidth usage in the US.

In the interview, Sarandos outlines the unique structure for the new series of Arrested Development, reveals that Netflix is considering Stephen King's Dark Tower for an original series and says he'd love to bring back Twin Peaks.

Via Stuff.tv

