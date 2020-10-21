Insta360 reveals launch date for its next action camera – and you can win one now

The prolific camera-maker Insta360 pretty much dominates our guide to the best 360 cameras, but it's apparently only just getting started – a new teaser video and website show that it's preparing to release another box of video tricks very soon.

According to the teaser video (below), the new camera – which the brand is promoting with the tagline 'Impossible in your pocket' – will be announced on October 28. Based on the short clips in the video, it appears to be another 360-degree model, which would mean it could follow the likes of the Insta360 Evo and Insta360 One X.

Despite the company's name, not all of Insta360's cameras capture 360-degree footage. The Insta360 Go, for example, is a tiny camera that draws mainly on the company's FlowState stabilization. But the footage in this latest teaser video has all the hallmarks of one of its incredibly fun 360 cameras, including some 'bullet time' trick shots that are difficult to pull off with other cameras.

Trick shots

So what exactly can we glean from this video? Not a huge amount, given it's only 15 seconds long, but there are a few clues. In the first clip, we see the kind of airborne slow-mo that's previously been possible using Insta360's Drifter accessory, along with a suggestion that the camera could be waterproof.

The next clip shows a signature, Matrix-style 'bullet time' shot that's possible thanks to the combination of a 360-degree lens and a special tripod (albeit one that's currently an optional extra) that Insta360's software automatically removes from the shot.

But it's the third shot, which shows a camera flying through the window of a moving car, that we can't quite explain. Despite the impressive tech on show, it's potentially one of those shots that requires a setup that's beyond the average user, but we're certainly intrigued.

The October 28 launch date means we don't have to wait much longer to learn the camera's full specs and details – and if you fancy getting yourself an early Christmas present, Insta360 is running a competition to win the mysterious camera.

All you need to do is subscribe to the Insta360 YouTube channel, and say in the comments how you'll use its next camera. And no, eBaying it so that you can afford the GoPro Hero 9 Black probably isn't going to be a winning answer.