Trending

If Microsoft's Surface Phone ends up like this concept, count us in

By Mobile phones  

But, will it even be a phone?

Surface Phone concept render

We’ve already seen Microsoft’s meticulously-detailed patent illustrations for a handheld, dual-screen tablet or phone, but now they’ve been made into something far more beautiful. Designer David Breyer has used those patent images to create an incredible concept for what might – and probably should – end up being a Surface Phone or other phablet-like computing device.

The 3D concept art is nothing but a designer’s dream of what such a device should be, but it nevertheless fuels the long-running hype around a Surface Phone device.

As seen in the patent images and now in 3D, the device will have two displays sandwiched between covers, which become a single display when the device is opened up flat like a book.

The concept images depict the device being used in many form factors, like the patents, but omit the rendering of a keyboard on one of the screens a la the Yoga Book. Also, the images reference rumors that this device will use a Surface Pen stylus as well.

These concept renders also imagine a third display set on the hinge that holds the whole thing together, with side-orientated text notifications for alerts, like emails or text messages.

If Microsoft released a Surface Phone or more PDA-like product like this, we’d be all over it. Here’s hoping Microsoft makes good on these, again, purely conjectured concept renders with a slam-bang 2018 phone release that blows our right minds. After all, CEO Satya Nadella promises Microsoft’s next phones won’t be anything like the phones we’re used to.

Via The Verge

See more Mobile phones news