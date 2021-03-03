HP brings Radeon RX 6700 XT to gaming PCs - hopefully a sign of improved availability

HP has announced that its OMEN 25L and 30L gaming PCs will soon start shipping with AMD’s newly-unveiled Radeon RX 6700 XT.

This confirmation from HP comes just hours after AMD first showed off the mid-range GPU, which is hopefully a sign that the Radeon RX 6700 XT will be more readily available than its flagship AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6900 XT siblings.

What’s more, AMD today told The Verge that it is on track to have “significantly more” GPUs available for sale at launch, yet another ray of hope that the graphics card won’t be hampered by the same stock issues as the AMD's flagship RDNA 2 GPUs.

In its announcement, HP said that the Radeon RX 6700 XT-equipped Omen 25L and 30L PCs will be available this spring, adding that there will also be an “all AMD” option available that also packs a Ryzen 9 5900X CPU.

“Gamers are routinely on the lookout for the latest cutting-edge technologies to excel and immerse themselves in their favorite games,” said Judy Johnson, Gaming Platform Head, HP Inc.

“We’re thrilled to add the new AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards in our OMEN 25L and 30L Desktops to help power epic adventures across the globe.”

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT itself will be available from March 18, and will arrive as Team Red’s long-awaited answer to the Nvidia RTX 3070.

The 1440p card, which packs 12GB VRAM and 40 RDNA 2 compute units, gives buyers a more affordable option than the 4K-focused 6800 and 6900 series cards. However, AMD is still promising impressive performance, claiming the card outperforms the RTX 3070 significantly in games such as Dirt 5 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT will be available for $479 (about £340, AU$610) at launch, which puts it right in the middle of the $399 (about £299, AU$540) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and the $499 (£469, AU$809) Nvidia RTX 3070.

HP has yet to confirm pricing for its Radeon RX 6700 XT-equipped HP Omen desktops.