How to watch the Agents of SHIELD season 7 finale online from anywhere

Seven years after its premiere, Agents of SHIELD has one final mission to complete. After a slow start, it's grown into one of the best-loved Marvel shows of all-time, and it will be sorely missed by many. It's a pretty momentous television event for fans of comic book shows and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in particular, and here's how to watch the two-hour special Agents of SHIELD season 7 finale online and stream the Marvel show from anywhere in the world.

Agents of SHIELD finale cheat sheet Marvel's Agents of SHIELD season 7 finale premieres at 10pm ET/PT in the US on ABC - along with other cord cutting options that you can discover below.

Spoiler alert: if you're not fully up-to-date with Agents of SHIELD - so having finished season 6 - you may find some unwanted surprises below. Please bear this in mind and scroll down for specific guides to watching Agents of SHIELD online.

Fitz, where (and when) in the universe are you? The fates of SHIELD and Earth are hanging in the balance, and we could really do with a hero right now.

His whereabouts have been kept a mystery throughout season 7, which can surely only mean one thing. Those disgraceful Chronicoms may be on top, but they haven't completed the job yet.

The team's going to need some serious help to regain some footing against the aliens, so a guest appearance from a familiar face or two wouldn't exactly go amiss.

There's also the small matter of a love story or two to wrap up.

Agents of SHIELD's two-hour finale is actually two episodes: The End is at Hand, and What We’re Fighting For. We've been picking up some Avengers: Endgame vibes throughout season 7, and it feels like something spectacular is in store for episodes 712 and 713 of the series.

So let's cut to the chase - here's how to watch the Agents of SHIELD finale online and stream every episode of season 7 no matter where you are right now.

How to watch Agents of SHIELD online from outside your country

Those of you who already have a streaming service you use to watch Marvel's Agents of SHIELD season 7 online may find yourself unable to access it when abroad, due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions. Yes, we're aware that most of us aren't going anywhere in the near future, but global travel will one day resume, and you may even be stuck abroad during these difficult times.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution to geo-blocking. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch all your favorite shows no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes live or on demand just as you would at home.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch the Agents of SHIELD finale online from pretty much anywhere in the world.

How to watch Agents of SHIELD finale online in the US

The Agents of SHIELD finale will be aired on ABC at 10pm ET/PT tonight - that's Wednesday, August 12. If you don't have access to ABC by way of a cable package, know that it can be watched live via Hulu in large parts of the US - plus, a FREE 1-week trial means you can watch for free while deciding if it's the right streaming service for you. As before, if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch Agents of SHIELD and access all the content you pay for just as if you were at home.

How to watch the Agents of SHIELD season 7 finale online in the UK

Bad news for Agents of SHIELD fans in the UK - seasons 1-6 are available on Amazon Prime Video, and seasons 1-5 are on Disney Plus, but there's no word yet on season 7's UK release. But it gets worse. In the past - with season six in particular - new seasons followed on E4 only a few weeks after the US, but E4 will not be showing season 7. All eyes on Amazon and Disney. We'll keep you updated as soon as we hear more. In the meantime, if you're currently staying in the UK from a country where Agents of SHIELD season 7 will be airing right away, then you can just grab a VPN and point yourself back to Blighty to watch your favourite shows as usual.

How to watch the Agents of SHIELD finale in Canada