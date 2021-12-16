How to watch 1883, the Yellowstone prequel, from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Paramount original 1883 hits TV screens this weekend after the huge success of Yellowstone, the show from which it spins off. Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan is back with this brand new prequel that centers on the Dutton family's migration across the West in search of a better life. Read on for how to watch 1883, the Yellowstone prequel, online wherever you are.

1883 follows James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill), grandparents of Yellowstone's John Dutton, in their search for a better life as they look to escape poverty in Texas.

Isabel May (from Netflix's Alexa & Katie) plays Elsa Dutton, their eldest daughter, while Sam Elliot takes on the role of Shea Brennan, the tough-as-nails cowboy whose job it is to guide the group of families from Texas across the Great Plains. It's all set for an enthralling retelling of Western expansion through the untamed heart of the US to America's promised land.

The first episode of 1883 air Sunday, December 19, on the Paramount Network right after Yellowstone, and the second episode will follow the next Sunday. After that, 1883 will be a Paramount Plus exclusive. Follow our guide below for how to watch 1883, the brand new Yellowstone prequel, online wherever you are.

How to watch 1883 from outside your country

Abroad for business or leisure but want to watch 1883? You won't be able to, due to annoying regional restrictions!

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the brand new 1883 series on Paramount+ no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch 1883 from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

More top TV drama: how to watch Station Eleven online where you are

How to watch 1883 FREE in the US

streaming service Paramount Plus 1883 is exclusive to streaming service Paramount Plus in the US, where it lands on Sunday, December 19 but the first two episodes will also air on the Paramount Network on TV on 19th and 26th at 9pm ET/PT. If you haven't got Paramount Plus, the great news is that new users can watch 1883 for FREE! A subscription to Paramount Plus costs just $4.99 a month, but there's a 30-day FREE trial currently on offer for a limited time only. Outside of the US? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere - all you’ll need is a reliable VPN.

More great Paramount Plus shows: how to watch Yellowstone season 4 online from anywhere

How to watch 1883 FREE in Canada

Paramount Plus It's more of the same in Canada, where 1883 is also exclusive to Paramount Plus, hitting the streaming service on Sunday, December 19. In the Great White North, a subscription costs CA$5.99 per month, after a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial. If you're abroad right now, you won't be able to use the streaming services you usually do, but download a VPN and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

How to watch 1883 online in Australia

Paramount Plus 1883 doesn't yet have a release date in Australia, but the expectation is that it will likely arrive either at the same time or before the end of the year. You know the score by now - it's coming to Paramount Plus Down Under, where a subscription costs AU$8.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial. As detailed above, if you’re abroad you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

How can I watch Paramount Plus and what other shows are on it?

The Paramount Plus app is available through Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, Roku, Xbox One and Series X, and Xfinity Flex.

You can also watch it through your favourite web browser at ParamountPlus.com.

You can watch on up to three devices simultaneously and create up to six separate profiles for family members. Those with a Premium subscription can download up to 25 shows or movies and watch them offline (in 4K where available) on a mobile device.

Paramount Plus also features new originals and is ideal for fans of all kind of TV shows. It's home to Picard, animated series Prodigy, and Strange New Worlds as well as hits like Kamp Koral, reality TV smash Survivor, and the Rugrats 2021 revival. There's also CBS's live sports action, including the NFL and Champions League, and it will also be the place to watch the Frasier reboot.

Can I watch 1883 in the UK?

There's no word yet on when 1883 or Yellowstone will air in the UK.

What we do know, however, is that the plan is for Paramount Plus to hit the UK in 2022 via Sky platforms and the smart money would be on both shows to arrive on the platform at the same time, but, as we say, nothing's confirmed yet.