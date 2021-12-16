How to watch Station Eleven online where you are

Audio player loading…

Created by Patrick Somerville (HBO’s The Leftovers) and with Hiro Murai directing multiple episodes (FX’s Atlanta, Barry, and the Grammy-winning music video “This is America”), expect a visually potent, emotional adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s best-selling novel. Below we explain how to watch Station Eleven online now – and on HBO Max in the US.

Based on the 2014 novel of the same name and concerning mankind’s recovery from a deadly flu pandemic, the release of this 10-part series couldn’t have been more unnervingly timed. But, rather than charting an all-too-familiar reality, Station Eleven weaves a hopeful story about the future of humanity and the importance of art, told through the eyes of a variety of interconnected characters.

Station Eleven’s main relationship concerns Kirstin Raymonde and Jeevan Chaudhary (Himesh Patel), who first meet at a performance of King Lear and stick together after civilization implodes. Cut to two decades later and the adult Kirstin (Mackenzie Davis) is part of a troupe of actors that tour the Great Lakes region of America, sharing the best of human culture while trying to protect her friends from fanatical cult leaders.

The series features an excellent cast, including Gael García Bernal as Hollywood icon Arthur Leander, David Wilmot (Black Sails) as corporate businessman Clark Thompson, and Nabhaan Rizwan as Jeevan’s paraplegic brother Frank Chaudhary, in addition to Daniel Zovatto and Lori Petty, enigmatically named The Prophet and The Conductor respectively.

Moving, hopeful, and a little bit magical, here’s how to watch Station Eleven online now and stream the highly-anticipated miniseries from anywhere.

How to watch Station Eleven online in the US: stream on HBO Max

How to watch Station Eleven online in Canada for FREE

Crave Featuring a host of Canadian talent and written by Canadian author Emily St. John Mandel, it’s only right that Station Eleven is available to stream in Canada too, on VOD platform Crave. The first three episodes arrive on the platform Thursday, December 16 – at the same time as their American neighbors – with two new episodes available weekly until the series concludes on January 13. There are two plans available and each offers a 7-day free trial to new customers. Both plans provide access to classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases and Hollywood blockbusters, such as Zack Snyder’s Justice League and the Sex and the City follow-up, And Just Like That. Crave Mobile is the cheapest plan at CND $9.99 a month (plus tax). It provides one stream to one registered device via the web or the Crave mobile app, so it’s ideal for individuals or small households. However, for just an additional $10, Crave Total allows for four simultaneous streams to five registered devices. That, plus you get the best video resolution available.

How to watch Station Eleven online in the UK

StarzPlay UK channel is available via Amazon Channels UK and Irish fans of brilliant dystopian dramas will have to wait that bit longer for the end of the world. Station Eleven will belatedly premiere on StarzPlay UK from Sunday, 30 January 2022. The StarzPlay UK channel is available via Amazon Channels for £4.99 a month, but you’ll also need a live Amazon Prime subscription. Haven’t got one of those? New subscribers can sign-up for a 30-day free trial and enjoy perks such as free delivery, ad-free music streaming, and thousands of hours of film and TV content without paying a thing. After that time, however, it’s £7.99 a month. So, if you want to keep watching StarzPlay UK content like DC’s Doom Patrol, comedy series The Great, Castle Rock, Outlander and Godfather of Harlem, you’ll be paying a monthly total of £12.98. You’re free of course to cancel either subscription at any time. The StarzPlay UK platform is also available for download on iOS, ROKU, and a wide range of Android-supported devices, in addition to the Apple TV app and on selected Smart TVs.

How to watch Station Eleven online FREE in Australia