Here's a terrifying new peek at The Haunting of Hill House sequel, The Haunting of Bly Manor

Netflix has dropped a new teaser for The Haunting of Bly Manor , the sequel to the terrifying The Haunting of Hill House.

Taking us to a new setting with a brand-new family, The Haunting of Bly Manor kicks off on Netflix on October 9, and looks sets to be every bit as unsettling as its predecessor, complete with shadowy figures, haunted dolls and dollhouses that seemingly open and close on their own.

It looks to employ many of the same chilling techniques that made Hill House so compelling, too, including a stunning score and a plethora of corner-of-your-eye tricks that will no doubt be a perfect appetizer to kick off the spooky season.

Take a look for yourself (thanks, Empire ):

Nanny trouble

Based on stories by author Henry James, The Haunting of Bly Manor is set in England in the colorful 1980s. Following the death of his au pair, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) employs an American nanny instead (played by Victoria Pedretti, who starred in Hill House too) to look after his children – and as you can imagine, things don't quite go to plan.

Other cast members include Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith, and Amelia Eve.