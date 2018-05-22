Got an iPhone? You can now secure all your accounts with two-factor authentication

LastPass for iOS now supports YubiKey, meaning you can secure all your online accounts and services with two-factor authentication. Enter your master password, then touch a YubiKey NEO device to your phone and you'll be authenticated into your LastPass account.

LastPass is a free password manager that stores all your usernames and passwords in a single encrypted vault, and can complete login forms for you automatically so you don't have to remember them yourself. It can also store shopping profiles, including card details and addresses, and complete forms with a single tap.

"We’re excited to offer this new authentication method for our iOS users right out of the gate, giving them another option for adding an extra layer of security to their LastPass vault," said Akos Putz, principal product manager for LastPass at LogMeIn.

The updated iOS app will roll out to existing users automatically, and is available to download free from the App Store.

LastPass for Android has long supported two-factor authentication via YubiKey, and is available on Google Play.

Good news for app developers

Yubico, creator of Yubikey, has also released a software development kit (SDK) that makes it easy for developers to incorporate NFC two-factor authentication into their own iOS apps.

“It’s absolutely critical to have a hardware-based root of trust, like the YubiKey, to establish an approved relationship between a mobile phone and the apps we use,” said Stina Ehrensvard, CEO and founder of Yubico.

“Mobile authentication methods, like SMS or push apps, cannot be considered as trusted second factors to authenticate in a mobile app setting. They can be spoofed by porting a number to a different mobile device or can be very unreliable at the mercy of the phone networks.”

For more details check out the YubiCo developer site.