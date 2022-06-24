Got a Canon mirrorless camera? These two rumored lenses could be your next upgrade

Audio player loading…

Canon may be experiencing worldwide stock issues for its RF lenses, but it seems the camera giant is planning to launch two new ones for its mirrorless cameras soon – a wide-angle macro and an ultra wide-angle zoom lens.

According to the reliable Canon Rumors (opens in new tab), we'll likely see the arrival of the Canon RF 24mm f/1.8 IS STM Macro and RF 15-30mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM "some time in the next week or three".

So what kind of lenses will they be? Fortunately for everyone's battered bank accounts, they should be relatively affordable ones. This would particularly be the case for the RF 15-30mm, as it'd be a relatively slow lens whose aperture is variable rather than remaining constant throughout its zoom range.

If so, this would make it substantially cheaper than the current RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM ($2,400 / £2,390 / AU£3,475), which is a professional L-series lens. Instead, its price should be more in line with a lens like the RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM ($400 / £480 / AU$600). For those on a budget, those two lenses would pair quite nicely for landscapes and general shooting.

The rumored Canon RF 24mm f/1.8 IS STM Macro would likely be a little more expensive, but not overly so. The closest current offering in Canon's line-up for its mirrorless cameras is the RF 35mm f/1.8 IS STM Macro ($450 / £530 / AU$679), so we could expect it to be around that mark or slightly more.

Like that current 35mm lens, Canon's rumored 24mm offering would likely offer close-up focusing for macro fans – for example, the RF 35mm f/1.8 lets you focus on subjects from as close as 17cm. But it'd also be a versatile lens that you could use for travel and street shooting. If you're a Canon fan whose been hankering after some more affordable lenses, it'll be worth looking out for both lenses in the next few weeks.

Analysis: Canon brings balance to its lens lineup

The Canon EOS R7 (left) and EOS R10 (right) are Canon's new affordable mirrorless cameras with APS-C sensors. (Image credit: Canon)

These two rumored lens won't thrill keen photographers who have the budgets for more exotic, professional glass. But they are much-needed affordable options that help broaden the appeal of Canon's mirrorless cameras.

It's no coincidence that Canon has just released two relatively cameras with the APS-C sensors – you can read our first impressions of both in our hands-on Canon EOS R7 review and Canon EOS R10 review.

Want the short versions? Both are shaping up to be two of the best hobbyist cameras around, and these rumored lenses could be fine companions for them, even though they aren't expected to be RF-S lenses that are specifically designed for smaller APS-C sensors.

How much stock will be available for these lenses, and the rest of the RF lens lineup, is another matter. Like all camera manufacturers and tech companies, Canon is still suffering from supply chain issues. In its Canon UK store, for example, only 16 of its 26 RF lenses are listed as 'in stock'.

Still, these issues should hopefully ease as we move towards 2023 – and by that point, it seems Canon will have also created a mirrorless photography lineup that finally caters for everyday photographers as well as professionals.