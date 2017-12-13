Google Assistant is coming to many Android tablets soon

Google announced that it is bringing Assistant to tablets, reversing its original decision to keep the voice-friendly assistant a phones-only affair. You’ll soon be able to find it on any tablet running Android Marshmallow or Android Nougat.

This includes a wide swath of options available from the likes Samsung, Asus, Lenovo and more. Some popular examples would be the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, Asus ZenPad 3S 10, the Huawei MediaPad M3 8.0, but the list goes on.

One caveat that Google notes is the Assistant will only be coming for users using English in the US.

Additionally, Google has announced that it will be rolling out the Assistant to even more phones than before, now looping in Android Lollipop users for the fun. This is fantastic news for people with older devices, of which there are a lot – over 26% of Android users still use Lollipop. Interesting that Google decided to bring it to iPhone before fixing up its own users.

Who will get Assistant?

Thankfully, the language and regional restrictions for Assistant on Lollipop aren’t nearly as tight as they are on tablets. English-speaking users in the US, UK, India, Australia, Canada and Singapore will have access, as will Spanish speakers in the US, Mexico and Spain. Later on, the feature will come to Italy, Japan, Germany, Brazil and South Korea.