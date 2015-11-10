These are all the Steam Machines coming in 2015

Update: 2015 has just about wrapped up, but it seems that only three of the 15 Steam Machines that we saw at GDC 2015 are ready for release. The Alienware Steam Machine, Syber Steam Machine, and ZOTAC Steam Machine SN970 are now available for pre-order. Read more info about each model by scrolling through the gallery.

Also, in case you missed it, we locked ourselves away with the Alienware Steam Machine and wrote about the experience.

Read on for more in-depth specs on the first wave of Steam Machines

Steam Machine (n.): The future of PC gaming in the living room.

We've been waiting for a long time for them (over a year in fact ... not like we're counting), and with every little leak comes the heart-wrenching news that we're going to have to wait a bit longer. Take heart fellow PC gamers, there's light at the end of the tunnel.

Steam Machines have finally started to appear.

These living room PCs come from a variety of manufacturers, but they all share one thing: they use SteamOS to give gamers a streamlined way to play PC games on the big screen. And at GDC 2015, Steam Machines are stealing all the headlines, from individual announcements to big plans from Valve itself.

The biggest news? That Steam Machines will start arriving this fall. Here are the ones we've seen and heard about so far this week.