This tablet is basically the NX console you can buy right now

Nintendo's upcoming NX console might have an expected release date of March 2017, but we're still to see or hear much in the way of solid facts surrounding the console.

So far it's been heavily implied that the NX will be a console/handheld hybrid and although Nintendo has yet to show us how this will look, Chinese electronics company, Aikun, has created a tablet that looks close to what we've been imagining.

Called the Morphus X300, the Android-based gaming tablet features two wireless controllers that slide on to the sides of the tablet as well as a built-in HDMI out port so that games can be played on a larger external TV. The tablet's screen even features glasses-free 3D effects, like Nintendo's current 3DS handheld.

Igniting our imaginations

Where the Morphus X300 doesn't quite hold up to the rumoured NX features is that it doesn't support cartridges. Instead, games are downloaded and internally stored, though there is a microSD slot to expand the tablet's storage capacity.

Aikun's tablet has been floating around the web for a while now – the company sought funding for it on Indiegogo and although it didn't come close to achieving its goal, it appears to be selling the Morphus for $300 on its website.

The Morphus X300 certainly isn't the first gaming tablet that's featured controller support; the Razer Edge Pro which had a mobile console mode and a home console mode looked fairly similar to this and it was launched all the way back in 2013.

Of course, when the final Nintendo NX is revealed (whenever that may be) it could look entirely different to this but if we had to unite all the rumors we've heard and construct the console ourselves, the Morphus X300 certainly comes close.