PS3 and Xbox 360 'as good as each other'

The 40GB PS3 now retails for £279, the same price that the Xbox 360 Premium sold for until very recently

The PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 offer similar performance levels and there's not much to choose between them. That's according to Yves Guillemot, head honcho at games giant Ubisoft, who made the comments at the BMO Capital Markets conference on interactive entertainment yesterday.

According to gamesindustry.biz, Guillemot also said that he expected the PS3 to enjoy strong sales in the run-up to Christmas. And he added that porting a PS3 game to the Xbox 360 doesn't take much more effort than the other way around.

"We can easily develop for both"

"What we do now is create for the PS3 and 360 at the same time, and it doesn't cost more than 10 per cent extra to develop for the other machine.

"Before it was costing us more, about 20 per cent, just because it was difficult to learn the PS3 hardware, but now our engines are done and we can easily develop for both machines," he said.

Last week, games developer Jason Booth went one step further than Guillemot, saying that Xbox 360 graphics will always be better and that PS3-exclusive titles will "continue to suck". The former Guitar Hero and Rock Band dev made the comments on his blog.