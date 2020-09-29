Fujifilm X-S10 release date, price and news about the rumored mirrorless camera

If you're hunting for the ultimate hybrid travel camera, then Fujifilm might be about to end your search with the rumored Fujfilm X-S10.

Growing rumors suggest that the X-S10 will be a new mid-range APS-C camera that packs in-body image stabilization (IBIS). This would be a first for Fujifilm's smaller models, with IBIS so far only appearing on larger cameras like the Fujifilm X-T4.

If the latest whispers are true, this would make the Fujifilm X-S10 a potentially exciting all-rounder for stills and video. It could also mark the start of a new line that sits alongside more stills-focused Fujifilm X-T30 and Fujifilm X-E3.

So what do we know about the X-S10 so far? We've gathered all of the latest rumors below and seasoned the round-up with our thoughts on how the camera might fit in Fujifilm's popular X-Series line-up.

The latest speculation from the reliable Fuji Rumors suggests that the Fujifilm X-S10 will be announced on October 15.

This doesn't necessarily mean the new camera would be available to buy from that date, particularly with the global pandemic playing havoc with supply chains. But the Fujifilm X-T4 was available to buy within six weeks of its announcement, so we could expect something similar for the X-S10.

Fujifilm's X Series cameras have APS-C sensors, which are larger than Micro Four Thirds but smaller than full-frame. (Image credit: Fujifilm)

How much will it cost? That's a little more vague right now, but Fuji Rumors has speculated that it'll be priced somewhere in between the Fujifilm X-T200 ($799.95 / £749 / AU$1,379, with kit lens) and Fujifilm X-T4 ($1,699 / £1,549 / AU$2,999, body-only).

A rough halfway point between those cameras is $1,299 / £1,199 / AU$2,199. Of course, this pricing is nothing more than guesswork at this stage, but if you factor in the slight premium for IBIS, that would be a reasonable ballpark price in the context of the rest of the Fujifilm X Series.

Fujifilm X-S10 leaks and news

Expected to be smaller than the Fujifilm X-T4, but include IBIS

Rumors suggest it will have a vari-angle touchscreen

The design will likely be SLR-styled, rather than rangefinder-inspired

A few recent leaks picked up by Fuji Rumors have started to build a picture of what kind of camera we can expect the Fujifilm X-S10 to be.

Broadly speaking, it's likely to be a mid-range APS-C mirrorless camera, but the X-S10's design and features point towards it being aimed at vloggers and video shooters, in particular. This means it could also be a new contender for the title of best YouTube camera.

The inclusion of IBIS is certainly handy for both video and stills. While it doesn't completely replace the need for a gimbal, it can help eliminate handheld jitters when shooting handheld video. For photos, the ability to shoot at slower shutter speeds means it can also help preserve image quality in low light.

But it's the latest rumor, which suggests that the X-S10 will have a vari-angle touchscreen, that points towards it effectively being a smaller Fujifilm X-T4 for those who are looking for a compact hybrid camera.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Broadly speaking, vari-angle screens are less suitable for those who like to exclusively shoot stills, because you need to pull the screen out to the side to get it tilting up or down. But they are great for shooting video, particularly if you need to pull the screen around to face you for vlogging.

Still, it certainly doesn't sound like the X-S10 will be designed exclusively for video either. The body is expected to be SLR-styled, which likely means a centrally-mounted viewfinder like the Fujifilm X-T200, rather than the rangefinder look of cameras like the Fujifilm X100V.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

According to Fuji Rumors, it's also likely to have the the 'split screen' option seen on the X-T200, which lets you simultaneously compare the look of two different Film Simulations on the rear screen.

What about the X-S10's sensor and other specs? There haven't yet been any leaks around what we can expect on this front. So we'll have to wait for the full launch to discover whether it'll include the same 26.1MP back-illuminated APS-C sensor as the Fujifilm X-T4, along with other features like its burst shooting rates and video bit-depths.

We'll be regularly updating this page with more leaks as they happen, so make sure to check back for the latest speculation and official news on the Fujifilm X-S10.