Fujifilm X-A7: possible specs leak out, with focusing and video getting big boosts

Just days after images of what appears to be the Fujifilm X-A7 leaked out, we're now seeing some credible specs to go alongside them.

These new details, courtesy of Japanese camera-leaking website Nokishita, are said to have come from domestic sources – and if they're true, it seems the official announcement will only be a matter of days away, given that so much has now leaked.

Ostensibly a replacement for the existing Fujifilm X-A5, the X-A7 looks set to arrive with a newly developed 24.24MP sensor, one that once again conforms to the APS-C dimensions as those in previous models, but without the X-Trans architecture seen in more senior X-series options.

Copper wiring is now said to help read data out from the sensor faster, while "8.5 times" more phase-detect pixels than on the X-A5 should help the focusing system too. This latter change is something we've seen on other recent X-series models, which makes it more believable.

We weren't too keen on the way in which 4K video had been implemented on the X-A5, largely because 4K recording at a maximum 15fps is no use to anyone – but it seems the X-A7 will arrive with far stronger video mettle.

The leaked details point to 6K initial sampling using the full width of the sensor, before this is output in 4K at 30fps. A new Countdown Video function, together with High Speed HD recording, also look set to star.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Nokishita) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Nokishita) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Nokishita) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Nokishita) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Nokishita)

The leaked images already showed a larger LCD screen than before, one shaped to the 16:9 aspect ratio and with physical adjustment from its side rather than vertically, and these new details claim this measures 3.5 inches in size, with around 2.76 million dots across a touch-sensitive display. That's quite a boost over what we had before, and only highlight the stronger video focus for this new model.

Other details include a single SD-type slot with UHS-I support, together with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, a USB 2.0 port and a 2.5mm mic socket. Battery life is claimed to be 270 shots as standard, or 440 on an Economy setting.

Nokishita reckons the camera will be available in late October with a price of around $700 for a kit with the XC 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens (around £570 / AU$1,000). Images of a brown version of the model also look far more legitimate than the Photoshopped versions that were floating around previously, and these new details confirm that the model should be available Silver and Camel – yes, Camel – finishes.

Of course, we've no idea if any of this is true, as Fujifilm hasn't made anything official. But given Nokishita's track record of breaking these details, we'd be surprised if much of this doesn't actually end up being the case.