Facebook Messenger app gets a secret 'dark mode' – here's how to enable it

We knew it was coming, but now users can finally access the long-awaited 'dark mode' in Facebook's Messenger app for Android and iOS, with the feature arriving as a fun Easter egg for those who follow a few simple steps, as noted on Reddit.

Messenger's dark mode was made available to select users in certain countries late last year as part of the feature's early testing phase. Now, it's available to everyone who has the latest version of the app installed on their devices.

Image credit: TechRadar

To unlock dark mode in Messenger, you must first send a message to someone you know (or even yourself) that consists solely of a crescent-shaped moon emoji (the one that looks like this: ☽).

Once you've done that, several moon emoji will rain down over your conversation screen, letting you know that the feature has been unlocked and can be toggled on or off within the app's settings menu.

Some users have reported instances of a pop-up window that will inform you of the new feature, though it appears that it doesn't happen for everyone.