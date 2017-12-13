Even more Android Wear watches are set to get Oreo

At the weekend we heard word of the first Android Wear watches that will be upgraded to Oreo, but we now have a full list of devices and some will get the new software soon.

We already knew the Fossil Q Venture and LG Watch Sport were getting the update, but it's now also ready and waiting for those who own the Louis Vuitton Tambour, Michael Kors Sofie, Mont Blanc Summit, Hugo Boss Boss Touch, Movado Connect, Tommy Hilfiger 24/7 You or Guess Connect.

That's impressive considering those are mostly fashion-forward brands rather than focusing on the tech angle. Lots of other devices have been confirmed to be getting the update at some point, and we've got all of those listed below.

Exactly when the update will be landing on those watches is still currently unclear, and if your device isn't listed you may want to contact the manufacturer directly to find out if it will get the upgrade.

Devices that seem like they won't be getting the upgrade include the Moto 360, Moto 360 Sport, Asus ZenWatch 2, Asus ZenWatch 3, original Fossil Q Founder and the LG G Watch range.